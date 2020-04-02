April 2, 2020; Klamath Falls, OR: Oregon Institute of Technology (Oregon Tech) learned today that an employee at its Klamath Falls campus has tested positive for Coronavirus (COVID-19). The employee has not been on campus since March 9, has been quarantined at home, and is doing well.

Oregon Tech will be working with Klamath County Public Health officials to assist the county in its standard case investigation processes. Klamath County is leading the follow-up process.

This is the second case reported at Oregon Tech; the University was notified April 1 of the first case at the University’s Portland-Metro campus in Wilsonville, Oregon. Due to the social distancing and safety precautions Oregon Tech has taken, including remote work environments for employees, the Portland-Metro employee had not been on that campus since March 13.

“As testing for Coronavirus becomes more commonplace and accessible, I expect that we will see an increase in positive cases throughout all of Oregon,” said Oregon Tech president, Dr. Nagi Naganathan. “Our thoughts are with this employee, and we wish speedy healing for anyone who has contracted the virus. We will continue to advise social distancing and stay at home precautions to our campus community.”

Oregon Tech’s Integrated Student Health Center (ISHC) continues to offer both medical and behavioral health support services to students and will be collaborating closely with Klamath County Public Health on the investigation. The University remains committed to the well-being and safety of the Oregon Tech community and will continue to communicate as new or updated information is available.