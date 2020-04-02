KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Kayley Elliott, a 6-2 post player from Springfield High School in Springfield, Oregon has chosen to attend Oregon Tech and play basketball for the Lady Owls beginning next fall as announced today by head coach Scott Meredith.

Elliott averaged 10 points and 6 rebounds per game while shooting 80% from the free-throw line in leading the Millers to 27-5 overall record and a 2nd place finish in the 2018-19 5A Oregon State Tournament under head coach Teke Silva. For her efforts, she was selected to the 5A All-State 2nd-team and was awarded 2 Player of the Game awards at the state tournament.

Prior to Springfield High School, Elliott played 3 seasons at Marist High School in Eugene, Oregon. In her junior year, she led the Spartans to a 5A state championship, earned a Player of the Game award in the state tournament and was selected the 5A All-state 3rd team.

Elliott was originally recruited to NCAA DII Chaminade University in Honolulu, Hawaii, but decided to return and transfer closer to home to Oregon Tech. She served as an assistant coach for the varsity girls’ basketball program at North Eugene High School in Eugene, Oregon this past season.

“We are thrilled Kayley chose Oregon Tech,” stated Meredith. “Kayley is a skilled post player. She can finish with either hand and has a beautiful shot. She can transition quickly and should fit into our systems well. She’s had a lot of significant experience in big games with important roles for her teams in high school. At 6’2” she will add depth and experience to a talented group of young interior players for us.”

“Kayley is an outstanding student who comes from a background rich with basketball success. A 4-year high school teammate of current freshman Emma McKenney, I look forward to seeing some of that chemistry between them that only years of playing together can bring. I am confident that Kayley will have an outstanding career as a Lady Owl,” Meredith added.

Elliott is the daughter of Ron and Kellie Elliott of Creswell, Oregon and will major in Medical Imaging Technology next fall. She will be wearing #34 for the Lady Owls.