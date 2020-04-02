51 year old George Earl Shipp of Klamath Falls pleaded not guilty to additional charges this week. Shipp was first arrested on March 19 for the burglary of Taco Bell and KFC.

Now, Shipp is also facing charges for the burglary of Holey Donut in downtown Klamath Falls, 2 different Mcdonalds restaurants in Klamath Falls and a few other locations.

Shipp, along with an accomplice, reportedly stole over $3,600 between the five businesses. He also allegedly caused almost $11,000 in damage collectively between the businesses.

He has pleaded not guilty to the charges against him. He being held in the Klamath County Jail and is expected to appear in court on May 13.