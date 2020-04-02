KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Klamath County Public Health (KCPH) officials have announced seven new COVID-19 cases in the county. These bring the county case count to 12, with 11 being active and one recovery.

While it is now known that Klamath County is experiencing community spread, Klamath County Public Health remains committed to identifying additional exposures when needed to best protect our community. Alaska Airlines Flight 583 from Santa Ana to Portland and Alaska Airlines Flight 2059 from Portland to Medford on March 21 have been identified as potential exposures. This was determined through contact tracing and investigation. Anyone associated with these flights who develops symptoms should contact their local public health agency.

KCPH is working with its colleagues at Jackson County Public Health to ensure the entire region is informed about the possible exposure on these flights.

Community spread is the reason people are asked to practice social distancing and stay home. Most people who contract COVID-19 will not have symptoms or have minor symptoms. Those individuals can carry the virus to infect people who are at greater risk, such as the elderly and those with underlying health conditions.

To protect the identity of individuals with an illness, KCPH’s threshold for sharing communicable disease demographics is 10 cases.