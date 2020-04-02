An Oregon man is celebrating both his 104th birthday and his recovery from the novel coronavirus.

William Lapschies was one of the first two residents to test positive for the disease at the Edward C. Allworth Veterans’ Home. Lapschies has been isolated in his room since first showing symptoms on March 5 and as of this week, he has met the guidelines by the CDC and Oregon Health Authority to be considered recovered from COVID-19.

Visitors are not allowed inside the facility, per state restrictions issued in March. So Wednesday, Lapschies’ family surprised him outside the veterans’ home for a social distancing celebration.

When asked how it feels to be 104 he answered, “Pretty good. I made it.” Lapschies paused, then added, “Good for a few more.” (According to KOIN 6)

A pandemic of the novel coronavirus has claimed the lives of more than 47,000 people around the world, including over 5,116 people in the United States.

Globally, more than 935,000 people have been diagnosed with the new respiratory virus, which causes an illness known officially as COVID-19. Over 193,700 of those patients have recovered, according to data compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.