A new resource will help eligible Oregon businesses pay for expenses tied to making their workplaces safer against the coronavirus and responding to the impact the pandemic has had on workers.

Established by SAIF, the $10 million coronavirus worker safety fund is designed to support employee safety, reduce injuries, and decrease exposures by helping businesses impacted by the coronavirus. More than 53,000 SAIF policyholders across the state are eligible for funds.

The fund will help businesses pay for expenses tied to making workplaces safer against the virus and dealing with the impact of the pandemic on workers. Eligible expenses could include worksite cleaning and disinfection supplies; resources to reopen businesses safely after a coronavirus-related closure; resources to redesign or modify workspaces to encourage social distancing; and mental health and wellness initiatives.

“Our vision is to make Oregon the safest and healthiest place to work,” said Kerry Barnett, president and CEO of SAIF. “That has never been more important than now.”

Expenses incurred on or after March 1 will be considered. The application, along with additional details about the fund, can be found at saif.com/safetyfund. SAIF will accept submissions until all funds have been expended or until the fund is no longer needed.

“Our goal is to respond quickly to help businesses in this time of greatest need, and we will continue to look at the need for this type of assistance and how we can best support Oregon’s businesses and workers,” said Barnett.

About SAIF

SAIF is Oregon’s not-for-profit workers’ compensation insurance company. For more than 100 years, we’ve been taking care of injured workers, helping people get back to work, and striving to make Oregon the safest and healthiest place to work. For more information, visit the About SAIF page on saif.com.