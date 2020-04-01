KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Head men’s basketball coach Justin Parnell announced today that Lakeview High School senior Jalen Lampman has signed a letter of intent to join the Hustlin’ Owl Basketball team for the 2020-21 season.

“First and foremost, Jalen can FLAT shoot the basketball and can shoot it from anywhere on the floor,” said Parnell. “He is without a doubt one of the best pure shooters I have ever seen at the high school level. Jalen loves the game, puts in a lot of work and it shows in his skill level.”

Lampman, a 6-2 guard from Lakeview, Oregon is the three-time SCL player of the year and was named to the 1st Team all four seasons. Lampman averaged 22 points, 8.1 rebounds, 7 assists and 2.5 steals per game for the Honkers last season, as he became the all-time leading scorer in school history with a staggering 2,018 points. Lampman was named to the 2A All-State team in his first 3 years at Lakeview, and will undoubtedly be named a 4th time when Oregonlive releases this year’s selections.

Lampman is also a seven-time Scholar Athlete, playing both basketball and baseball at Lakeview High School. He is the fifth player from Lakeview High School to play basketball at Oregon Tech, and first since Jordan Kiely (2009-2013). Lampman was also standout shortstop for the Lakeview baseball team. Last season they won the SCL league title and in his sophomore season he was named league player of the year.

“I signed with Oregon Tech because of the winning mentality and success the program has had,” said Lampman. “Also my own experiences with OIT, including Hall of Fame Coach Danny Miles and Coach Parnell were influential in my decision. I feel OIT is the best fit for me. I am looking forward to being part of a winning program.”

Jalen will be a business management major at Oregon Tech in the fall and is the son of Karen and Randy Lampman. His father, Randy, was also Jalen’s coach at Lakeview High School and had this to say about his son, “Jalen is a player that loves the game of basketball. He is committed, hardworking and passionate about the game. Jalen always wants to play at a high level, play to win and always wants to get better as a player. He looks forward to and is excited to play at Oregon Tech. It has been a privilege to have coached Jalen and see all of his accomplishments and look forward to many more.”

Oregon Tech finished with an overall record of 26-7 this past season and was ranked 7th nationally headed into the NAIA Division 2 National Tournament. OIT spent the entire season in the top 12, including rankings of 1,2, 5, 7, 8 and 12. Unfortunately, the post-season tournament was cancelled due to COVID-19 outbreak.

The Hustlin’ Owls have now announced signings of Erik Fraser (Portland, Ore.), Jamison Guerra (Sherwood, Ore), Blake Jensen (Sherwood, Ore.) and Jalen Lampman (Lakeview, Ore). Please visit OregonTechOwls.com for more signings in the coming weeks.