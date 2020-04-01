(Salem, OR) — Governor Kate Brown today issued Executive Order 20-13, placing a 90-day moratorium on commercial evictions for nonpayment, in light of the impacts on business owners caused by the COVID-19 crisis. The order also strengthens Governor Brown’s previous ban on residential evictions and prohibits landlords from charging tenants late fees for nonpayment of rent during the moratorium.

“During this unprecedented public health crisis, too many Oregonians have found themselves with no way to pay the monthly rent for their homes and businesses,” said Governor Brown. “These are difficult times. This order will help Oregon small businesses stay in their locations without the threat of eviction.”