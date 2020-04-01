LAKEVIEW, Ore. – Personal use firewood cutting on the Fremont-Winema National Forest will be free to the public through June 1, 2020.

Woodcutters can collect up to 12 cords of firewood for personal use. A cord equates to a wood stack that is 4 feet wide by 4 feet high by 8 feet long.

While there is no need for permits or tags during this period, woodcutters are expected to follow the 2020 Personal Use Firewood Synopsis of Rules and Regulations. The document, along with woodcutting maps are available online at www.fs.usda.gov/main/fremont-winema/passes-permits/forestproducts and then selecting “Firewood Permits”. Maps are also available digitally from Avenza Maps at www.avenzamaps.com.

Regulations include:

Cut only in permitted areas. No woodcutting is allowed within 150 feet of developed recreation sites or in Wilderness Areas, Wild and Scenic River Corridors, Unique Areas, Research Natural Areas, Research Areas, Experimental Forest Areas or within posted areas including unlogged or active timber sales, contract areas and posted “No Cutting” areas.

All trees standing or down with paint, tags or signs on them are protected and may not be cut.

Use of mechanized skidding and/or loading equipment for removal of firewood is prohibited. The only power equipment authorized for use are chainsaws, winches and hydraulic splitters.

Spark arresters should be on all mechanical equipment and fire prevention measures, including following Industrial Fire Precaution Level (IFPL), should be followed.

Maximum length of firewood allowed to be cut and transported is 6 feet.

Cut and scatter limbs and tops. Remove all slash from roads and ditches.

See the synopsis document for specific regulations regarding the Ranger District. This includes restrictions on cutting near streams, seeps, springs and meadows, as well as tree species allowed.

Firewood obtained is intended for personal use only and not for resale. Commercial permits are still available by contacting local Fremont-Winema National Forest offices by phone.

“We’re happy to be able to provide free firewood cutting as a service to the public during this difficult time,” said Fremont-Winema National Forest Supervisor Barry Imler. “Many of our area residents depend on wood for heat and we hope this opportunity helps them as well as our forest health.”

Woodcutters are encouraged to pay attention to weather and road conditions to avoid resource damage. Some woodcutting areas may be inaccessible due to snow or wet conditions.

A good guide for drivers is if they can see their tracks on the road in the rearview mirror, conditions are too wet and they should pull over or turn around to avoid resource damage. Minimizing damage to roads helps ensure continued public access and reduces the impacts to natural resources.

Additionally, woodcutters should practice good forest safety, including:

Plan your trip – check the weather, bring plenty of warm clothes, enough water for everyone for 3 days, emergency food, tire chains, shovel, flashlight, flares and/or something to start a fire with, camp saw or hatchet, and cold weather sleeping bag or blankets.

Make sure you have a full tank of gas when you leave and are prepared for changing conditions in the mountains and high desert! Also, let someone know where you are going and when you plan to be back.

Keep vehicles on designated roads and be aware of changing weather and road conditions. Wet dirt roads can quickly turn to mud, making it possible to get stuck and causing damage to road, soil and water resources.

In snowy conditions, if the snow on the road is 3 inches or greater, turn around – conditions are not likely to improve ahead.

Do not count on technology – GPS can steer drivers onto impassable roads and there is not cellphone service across most of the Forest.

For more information on the free personal use firewood cutting, please contact your local Fremont-Winema National Forest Office during regular business hours between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. They can be reached at: Supervisor’s Office – 541-947-2151; Bly Ranger District – 541-353-2427; Chemult Ranger District – 541-365-7001; Chiloquin Ranger District – 541-783-4001; Klamath Ranger District – 541-883-6714; Lakeview Ranger District – 541-947-3334; Paisley Ranger District – 541-943-3114; Silver Lake Ranger District – 541-576-2107.

Please bear in mind that all Forest offices are currently closed to the public, but virtual services are provided, including map and permit sales.

For more information on the Fremont-Winema National Forest, visit www.fs.usda.gov/fremont-winema, follow the Forest on Twitter @FremontWinemaNF or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/R6FWNF.