KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Oregon Tech head coach Justin Parnell has announced the third addition of this year’s recruiting class with the signing of 6-7 forward Blake Jensen (Sherwood HS) to a letter of intent for the 2020-2021 season.

Coach Parnell said, “Blake is going to be a really good player in the Cascade Conference. At 6-7 he has great length and his toughness in the paint speaks volumes about his will to win. He’s also a very skilled shot blocker. Blake has been well-coached by Rahim Tufts and is just scratching the surface of his potential. We are really excited to see Blake progress as a player here at Oregon Tech.”

Jensen played his prep hoops at Sherwood High School where he averaged 10.6 points and 6.2 rebounds, and 1 block per game while helping lead the Bowmen to back-to-back conference championships. Jensen garnered 1st Team All-League honors his senior year along with 2nd team recognition his junior season. He played all four seasons at Sherwood with fellow Hustlin’ Owl signee, Jamison Guerra (Click here for that release). Jensen and Guerra led the Bowmen to a perfect 14-0 in the Pacific Conference this season and advanced to the Round of 16 in the OSAA 6A State Tournament.

“I signed with OIT because I wanted to be part of a strong basketball program and I felt welcomed by both the coaches and players when I went on my visit,” Jensen replied.

Sherwood High School head coach Rahim Tufts added, “Blake is a big-time defender, rebounder and finisher. His motor is unmatched and he is the ultimate teammate. He was the anchor of our defense and dominated the paint on both ends. On top of all these things, he is a phenomenal student and person.”

Jensen played his spring/summer basketball with International Elite out of Portland, Ore. Jensen will be a communication studies major and is the son of Paul and Megan Jensen.

Oregon Tech finished with an overall record of 26-7 this season and was ranked 7th nationally headed into the NAIA Division 2 National Tournament. OIT spent the entire season in the top 12, including rankings of 1,2, 5, 7, 8 and 12. Unfortunately, the post-season tournament was canceled due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The Hustlin’ Owls have now announced signings of Erik Fraser (Portland, Ore.), Jamison Guerra (Sherwood, Ore) and Blake Jensen (Sherwood, Ore.). Please visit OregonTechOwls.com for more signings in the coming weeks.