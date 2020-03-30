PORTLAND, Ore. — COVID-19 has claimed three more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 16, the Oregon Health Authority reported at 8 a.m. today.

Oregon Health Authority reported 58 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 606, as of 8 a.m. today. The new COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Benton (1), Clackamas (1), Deschutes (2), Douglas (4), Jackson (1), Josephine (4), Lane (2), Marion (14), Multnomah (9), Polk (2), Tillamook (1), Wasco (2), Washington (14), Yamhill (1).

Oregon Health Authority reports new cases once a day on its website: www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus.

Oregon’s 14th COVID-19 death is a 91-year-old male in Yamhill County, who tested positive on March 20, and died March 29 at Providence Newberg Medical Center. He had underlying medical conditions.

Oregon’s 15th COVID-19 death is an 80-year-old male in Clackamas County, who tested positive on March 22, and died March 29 at Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center. He had underlying medical conditions.

Oregon’s 16th COVID-19 death is a 91-year-old male in Linn County, who tested positive on March 15, and died March 29 at the Oregon Veterans’ Home in Lebanon. He had underlying medical conditions.