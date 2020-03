Klamath Tribal Health & Family Services Youth & Family Guidance Center remains operational and serving our clients primarily via telehealth. Our clinic locations have been secured to protect and promote COVID-19 prevention measures. They will continue to accept new referrals at this time. They have a Mental Health Therapist assigned daily to serve those experiencing distress and in need of same day support. They can be reached at 541-884-1841, Monday-Friday 8:30-5pm