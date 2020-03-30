WASHINGTON, D.C. –Today, Representative Greg Walden (R-Hood River) released a video statement thanking our nation’s first responders as well as the many other Americans who are helping out during this time of crisis:

“I want to thank our first responders, our medical providers, and everyone associated with our health care delivery system for your help during this period of the coronavirus outbreak. On behalf of the people of Oregon’s Second District, we’re thankful for those who show up every day to save lives and help those in need. I also want to thank everybody from our farmers to our postal workers, to grocery store clerks, to people who deliver our goods and services. Thank you too during this time of stress, without you, we wouldn’t have what we need. God bless you, stay safe, and stay healthy. And once again thank you for your help,” said Walden.