PORTLAND, Ore.— Oregon Health Authority reported 69 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 548, as of 8 a.m. today. No new deaths were reported. The number of COVID-19 deaths in Oregon remains at 13, as of 8 a.m. today.

The new COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Clackamas (3), Deschutes (3), Hood River (1), Jackson (11), Josephine (1), Klamath (2), Lane (1), Linn (4), Marion (15), Multnomah (10), Polk (2), Tillamook (1), Wasco (1), Washington (14). Oregon Health Authority reports new cases once a day on its website: www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus.

Update: The 93-year-old man whose death was reported yesterday had an underlying condition. The data posted once a day on the Oregon Health Authority’s website and shared once a day with the media are provisional and may be updated as more information becomes available after the daily reporting.

