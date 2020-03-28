PORTLAND, Ore.— COVID-19 has claimed one more life in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll from 12 to 13, the Oregon Health Authority reported at 8:00 a.m. today.

Oregon Health Authority also reported 65 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 479, as of 8:00 a.m. today. The COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Benton (3), Clackamas (5), Clatsop (1), Deschutes (2), Jackson (2), Josephine (1), Linn (4), Marion (11), Multnomah (14), Polk (1), Umatilla (1), Washington (18), Yamhill (2).

Oregon Health Authority reports new cases once a day on its website: www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus.

Oregon’s 13th COVID-19 death is a 93-year-old male in Yamhill County, who tested positive on 3/18/20 and died 03/27/2020 at Providence Newberg Medical Center. He had no known underlying medical conditions.