Klamath County Public Health (KCPH) officials have announced two new COVID-19 cases in the county, including the first potential community-spread case.

The information may not be in today’s statewide tally, as KCPH personnel learned of the positive test after the formalizing of Saturday numbers at 8 a.m. It potentially will be released by the state tomorrow. Oregon Health Authority releases daily numbers, compiled by 8 a.m. each day, during the noon hour.

Contact tracing is underway. One individual’s case is travel-related, while the other is thought to be community spread. Once Public Health is aware of a positive case, it works with the individual to determine close contacts who might be at risk. Those individuals are given instructions and the next steps to prevent further exposure within the community.

People who have had a fever, dry cough, or difficulty breathing are asked to remain home until 72 hours after the symptoms stop, without the use of medication. Anyone needing medical help is asked to call ahead so protective measures can be taken. Individuals with life-threatening symptoms should go to the emergency room.

“Our highest priority is the health and safety of our community. We will take all steps necessary to ensure safety while also holding to our core value of integrity. We will not release the name, address or other identifying information about these people,” said Jennifer Little, KCPH director. “It is a matter of patient confidentiality.”

In Klamath County, the expectation is that these individuals and their families be able to recover without being the targets of social media attacks and the stigmatization that has occurred in other Oregon communities.

The best way to prevent the spread of germs is to:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

Stay home when you are sick. Call before seeking medical care.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.