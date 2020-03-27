From Sky Lakes:

The second confirmed COVID-19 case in Klamath County is a Sky Lakes employee who works at a facility away from the main medical center or Emergency Department, Sky Lakes reported today in a press release.

The individual recently traveled by plane, but did not visit one of the CDC-designated “hot spots.” The trip included a layover at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) en route to Medford.

Preliminary investigation indicates that, even though the employee displayed no symptoms upon returning for a half-day at work, the individual wore a mask while engaged in close contact with a small number of patients and other staff. Testing was initiated after onset of symptoms, and COVID-19 was later confirmed.

The individual has self-quarantined at home.

The small number of people with whom the employee had contact have been contacted, tested for COVID-19, and will be quarantined for at least 14 days, which is consistent with CDC guidelines.

Our providers and staff remain committed to taking care of our friends and neighbors. This situation demonstrates that even when we are well-meaning, we must take the threat of this virus seriously.