KLAMATH FALLS, OR, March 27, 2020 The City Council for the City of Klamath Falls

is dedicated to supporting the community in this time of crisis and has set aside $135,000 in assistance. We are providing $10,000 immediately to the Food Bank and are coordinating efforts with the county to provide $25,000 to assist local restaurants. With the remaining $100,000, we want to hear from you on what you think would be the most impactful way to support our local businesses. There is a virtual “suggestion box” available on the City’s website at www.klamathfalls.city as well as on our City’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/TheCityofKlamathFalls where citizens can submit their ideas on ways to assist City businesses.

We will have the suggestion box available until April 10th at which point Staff will present our citizens’ ideas submitted through the suggestion site to City Council. Council will select a winner or multiple winners from the ideas submitted with each winner selected eligible to receive a prize.

Our Mayor and Council are dedicated to our citizens and our economic viability.