KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Oregon Tech head coach Justin Parnell has announced the second addition to what is anticipated to be a stellar recruitment class with the signing of point guard Jamison Guerra (Sherwood HS) to a letter of intent for the 2020-2021 season.

Coach Parnell said, “Jamison is a tough, gritty and unselfish player. He has the rare ability to be a pass or score-first point guard. The thing that stands out about Jamison is that he can’t be hurried and sped up – he always controls the narrative.”

Guerra, a 5-11 point guard from Sherwood, Ore., is the school’s all-time leader in points and assists. He led the state of Oregon in assists per game two seasons in a row and is now 8th all-time in state history. At Sherwood, his teams won back-to-back Pacific Conference Championships and this past season he averaged 12.7 points, 4.0 rebounds, 5.9 assists, and 2 steals per game. Guerra is the back-to-back Pacific Conference Player of the Year and is a 3X First Team All-League recipient. In addition to his league honors, Jamison was named 2nd Team All-State in his junior season. All-State selections have not been announced for this past season.

“I chose Oregon Tech because of how much I enjoyed my visit to Klamath Falls and how welcoming everybody was. It provided the best opportunity for me to further my educational and athletic careers,” Guerra said.

Sherwood High School head coach Rahim Tufts added, “Jamison finishes his career at Sherwood as the all-time leader in points and assists and is 8th all-time in career assists in state history. He was named league player of the year two times, the list goes on and on with his athletic accomplishments but more importantly he is a great person, teammate, student and community member.”

Jamison played his spring and summer basketball for International Elite out of Portland, Ore.

Jamison will be majoring in Business Management and is the son of Teresa Guerra-Meadows and Allison Guerra Meadows.