SALEM, Ore. – The Oregon National Guard, in conjunction with the Oregon Department of Administrative Services (DAS), is scheduled to provide and deliver 150 military cots along with blankets and hygiene packs to La Grande, Oregon, March 26. The supplies were requested by Union County Emergency Management to support ongoing medical response in Oregon.

“We are all part of one team working together to ensure the safety of our communities throughout Oregon,” said Stephen Bomar, Director of Public Affairs for the Oregon Military Department.

A crew of four Oregon Army National Guardsmen assembled the military cots, blankets and hygiene packs in Salem on March 25, and then loaded and transported the items to be delivered today in La Grande.

In addition to delivering the supplies, the team is scheduled to support a Grant County request by assisting in setting up a temporary structure/s at the Blue Mountain Hospital in John Day, Oregon, to be used to support short-term medial stations if/when needed.

“Our team at Blue Mountain Hospital District is thankful to the Oregon Army National Guard for answering our call for support. We envision using this tent as an important extension of our emergency department in the event there is an influx of patient volume”, said Derek Daly, the Chief Executive Officer for Blue Mountain Hospital District.