KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Klamath County Public Health (KCPH) officials have announced a second COVID-19 case in the county.

The information may not be in today’s statewide tally, as KCPH personnel learned of the positive test after the formalizing of Thursday numbers at 8 a.m. It will be released by the state tomorrow.

Contact tracing is underway. The individual is a healthcare worker. Employers assist in the investigation and contact tracing of healthcare workers who have COVID-19. All individuals with risk of exposure will be notified and given directions about next steps.

“Our highest priority is the health and safety of our community. We will take all steps necessary to ensure safety while also holding to our core value of integrity. We will not release the name, address or other identifying information about this person,” said Jennifer Little, KCPH director. “It is a matter of integrity to our team and patient confidentiality.”

Oregon Health Authority releases daily numbers, compiled by 8 a.m. each day, during the noon hour.

The best way to prevent the spread of germs is to: