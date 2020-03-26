WASHINGTON, D.C. — Today, Representative Greg Walden (R-Hood River) announced that the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) will award the state of Oregon $3.2 million in funding to help provide meals for older adults. This funding was allocated from The Families First Coronavirus Response Act that Congress passed, and the President signed, in early March.

“Protecting older adults and fulfilling their nutritional needs is especially important at this time, as we know that COVID-19 poses an increased risk to their health,” said Walden. “I’m very appreciative that the President and his team are quickly responding to our needs with this funding to help provide food to Oregon seniors through home-delivered and packaged meals. I will continue to work closely with the Trump Administration and my colleagues in Congress to get the help Americans need as soon as possible.”

In addition to this funding, HHS recently awarded $1.9 million to 30 Community Health Centers across Oregon and the CDC has awarded nearly $7.8 million in funding to help the state’s COVID-19 response efforts.

Click here to learn more about HHS grants to help older adults.

Click here to learn more about COVID-19.