KLAMATH FALLS, OR, March 26, 2020 At a special meeting of the City Council today,

Council voted to approve a Resolution proclaiming a local State of Emergency in the City

of Klamath Falls due to the present COVID-19 pandemic.

Also included on the Agenda were options for providing support to our local businesses

and community. In recognition that recent actions at the national and state level to combat the spread of COVID-19 have had a detrimental impact upon our community, the Council voted to provide $10,000 to the Food Bank and dedicated $25,000 to help support local restaurants through combined efforts with the County. Additionally, $100,000 was set aside for local business support and staff will be providing an update soon on how our citizens can submit ideas on how best to utilize those dollars.

Additionally, the Council also is setting up a task force to monitor the situation and see what else we may need to do. There will be another announcement on ways to submit citizen ideas soon.