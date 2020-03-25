KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Klamath County Public Health (KCPH) officials are working with their counterparts at Jackson County Public Health to inform the public that an individual who is a possible positive COVID-19 case arrived in Medford Wednesday, March 18, via Delta Flight No. 4124.

The flight was from Seattle to Medford. When it comes to airline flights, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) is responsible for investigating communicable disease exposures, as many people on airline flights reside in other counties, states, and even countries. They will work with the state and local public health entities on the investigations.

At this time, KCPH does not have a list of who would be a close contact on this flight from the OHA. Even though the overall risk for most individuals on this flight is low, out of an abundance of caution, KCPH is advising people from the March 18 Delta Flight No. 4124, who flew from Seattle to Medford to quarantine at home for 14 days. If you become symptomatic (fever, cough, or difficulty breathing), please contact your health care provider.