PORTLAND, Ore.— COVID-19 has claimed 2 more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll from 8 to 10, the Oregon Health Authority reported at 8:00 a.m. today.

Oregon Health Authority also reported 57 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 266, as of 8:00 a.m. today. The COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Benton (2), Clackamas (4), Douglas (2), Jackson (1), Josephine (1), Lane (1), Lincoln (1), Linn (5), Marion (11), Multnomah (8), Washington (20), Yamhill (1). Oregon Health Authority reports new cases once a day on its website: www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus.

Oregon’s ninth COVID-19 death is an 80-year-old woman in Clackamas County, who tested positive on 3/23/20, and died 3/24/2020 at Legacy Mt. Hood Medical Center. She had underlying medical conditions.

Oregon’s tenth COVID-19 death is a 73-year-old woman in Marion County, who tested positive on 3/22/20, and died 3/23/20 at Salem Hospital. She had underlying medical conditions.

