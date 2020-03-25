Yesterday, Governor Kate Brown tweeted out of concern the following to help Oregonians, and ultimately everyone who is being effected by the COVID-19 pandemic:
“I know this unprecedented pandemic and its effects can trigger stress, anxiety, depression, and feelings of isolation. Here’s a few smart tips from @afspnational on how to take care of your mental health as we all face a new way of living with coronavirus.”
The link below will take you to the American Suicide and Prevention Foundation website and there is a list of ways to continue to have a healthy mental attitude in this time of crisis. The list includes –
- Separate what is in your control from what is not.
- Do what helps you feel a sense of safety.
- Get outside in nature–even if you are avoiding crowds.
- Challenge yourself to stay in the present.
- Stay connected and reach out if you need more support.
For more information, please visit: https://afsp.org/taking-care-of-your-mental-health-in-the-face-of-uncertainty/