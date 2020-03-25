Yesterday, Governor Kate Brown tweeted out of concern the following to help Oregonians, and ultimately everyone who is being effected by the COVID-19 pandemic:

“I know this unprecedented pandemic and its effects can trigger stress, anxiety, depression, and feelings of isolation. Here’s a few smart tips from @afspnational on how to take care of your mental health as we all face a new way of living with coronavirus.”

The link below will take you to the American Suicide and Prevention Foundation website and there is a list of ways to continue to have a healthy mental attitude in this time of crisis. The list includes –

Separate what is in your control from what is not .

. Do what helps you feel a sense of safety.

Get outside in nature–even if you are avoiding crowds.

Challenge yourself to stay in the present.

Stay connected and reach out if you need more support.

For more information, please visit: https://afsp.org/taking-care-of-your-mental-health-in-the-face-of-uncertainty/