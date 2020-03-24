KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Head coach Justin Parnell has announced the first addition to the Oregon Tech men’s basketball team with the signing of Erik Fraser to a letter of intent for the 2020-21 season.

“Erik is a proven winner as his Grant HS teams won a lot of games, including the state championship in his sophomore season,” says Parnell. “Erik is a very dynamic wing, who has great length and can shoot the ball at a high level. Erik has a bright future at Oregon Tech and we are thrilled he’s decided to be a Hustlin’ Owl,” added Parnell.

Fraser is a 6-3 wing from Grant High School in Portland, Ore., where he played for Robert Key. He led the Generals this past year to an 18-9 record, averaging 17 points and 5 rebounds points per game. For his efforts, he was named First Team PIL. Fraser has become familiar with winning while at Grant HS, bringing home the 5th place trophy his junior year and winning a state championship his sophomore year.

“OIT felt like a great place for me and I loved the coaches along with the program’s history of winning,” Fraser said.

Fraser played his spring and summer basketball for Team Fly out of Portland, Ore. Team Fly has produced current Hustlin’ Owls Matt Van Tassell and Kameron Osborn.

Fraser will be majoring in Civil Engineering and is the son of Den and Eva Fraser.