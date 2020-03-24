WASHINGTON, D.C. — Today, Representative Greg Walden (R-Hood River) announced that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) would award nearly $1.9 million to 30 Community Health Centers (CHCs) in Oregon, including 10 in the Second District. This funding was allocated from the first COVID-19 emergency supplemental funding package Congress passed in early March. The funding builds on the nearly $7.8 million the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) awarded to the state of Oregon earlier this month.

“This additional funding is welcome news for Community Health Centers in Oregon and is critical for our state’s response to the coronavirus,” said Walden. “Community Health Centers serve more than 240,000 Oregonians in the Second District. They play a critical role in ensuring that patients have access to health care in their community, especially during this pandemic. These funds will help these health centers provide screening and testing for COVID-19, medical supplies, and telehealth services. I will continue my efforts to ensure our state and nation receive the necessary support as we work to combat this deadly virus.

“However, we got into this pandemic without Congress having fully funded our community health centers for multiple years,” said Walden. “Nor has Congress addressed the rip-off of surprise billing. It’s unfair to our healthcare professionals and the people they treat to have not addressed either of these issues.

“I want to thank all the dedicated public health workers, first responders, pharmacists, farmers and ranchers, grocery store clerks, janitors, and others who are on the front lines of this outbreak, working around the clock to provide for the American people during this time of crisis,” said Walden. “I encourage everyone to do their part in helping our state, nation, and world combat COVID-19 by doing things such as social distancing, practicing good health preventative methods, contacting a medical provider if you feel sick, or donating blood. We are all in this together.”

The following Community Health Centers in Oregon’s Second District received funding:

ASHER COMMUNITY HEALTH CENTER – FOSSIL

COLUMBIA RIVER COMMUNITY HEALTH SERVICES – BOARDMAN

KLAMATH HEALTH PARTNERS INC – KLAMATH FALLS

LA CLINICA DEL VALLE FAMILY HEALTH CARE CENTER INC – MEDFORD

LAPINE COMMUNITY HEALTH CENTER – LA PINE

MOSAIC MEDICAL – PRINEVILLE

ONE COMMUNITY HEALTH – HOOD RIVER

ROGUE COMMUNITY HEALTH – MEDFORD

SISKIYOU COMMUNITY HEALTH CENTER, INC. – GRANTS PASS

WINDING WATERS MEDICAL CLINIC – ENTERPRISE