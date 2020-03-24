OHSU and the Oregon Health Authority are partners in efforts to educate Oregonians about social distancing and coronavirus

(Salem, OR) — Governor Kate Brown today launched a public awareness campaign alongside Oregon Health & Science University (OHSU) and Oregon Health Authority (OHA) to educate Oregonians about the importance of social distancing in stemming the spread of COVID-19. The campaign is a coordinated effort coinciding with Executive Order 20-12 directing everyone in Oregon to stay at home to the maximum extent possible.

Governor Brown asks the public, media outlets, and Oregon’s businesses to share the materials posted at Oregon Health Authority’s website immediately. Materials will be updated regularly as the campaign adapts to the ongoing nature of this statewide emergency.

“This pandemic is a global problem, but each one of us can truly make a difference. It is incredibly important that every Oregonian understands how each of us has a role to play in slowing the spread of and eventually containing this virus,” said Governor Brown. “We’ve put strict social distancing measures in place, but for them to work, we all have to follow them every step of the way, every single day. I encourage all Oregonians to share these messages so that everyone knows how to do all they can to help.”