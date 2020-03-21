PORTLAND, Ore.— COVID-19 has claimed another life in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll from three to four, the Oregon Health Authority reported at 8:00 a.m. today. Oregon Health Authority also reported 23 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 137, as of 8:00 a.m. today.

The COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Clackamas (1), Deschutes (1), Josephine (1), Lane (1), Marion (2), Multnomah (6), Washington (11). Oregon Health Authority reports new cases once a day on its website: www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus.

Oregon’s fourth COVID-19 death is a 72-year-old woman in Marion County, who tested positive on March 15 and died March 20 at Kaiser Permanente Sunnyside Medical Center. She had underlying medical conditions.

Stay informed about COVID-19:

Oregon response: The Oregon Health Authority and Oregon Office of Emergency Management lead the state response.

United States response: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention leads the U.S. response.

Global response: The World Health Organization guides the global response.