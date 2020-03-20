The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) wants to warn citizens to be aware of a number of fraudulent “scams” that have been reported to the Department from unscrupulous criminals attempting to “cash-in” on the COVID-19 (coronavirus) conditions existing in Siskiyou County, the state, and nation.

The scams typically involved phone calls, text messages, faxes, or computer emails that solicit funds or sensitive information, such as names, addresses, dates-of-birth, Social Security numbers, bank account information, and/or credit card numbers. Some messages purport to be from county or state health officials claiming the recipient has been contaminated with the coronavirus. A related scam solicits a credit card number to obtain shipment of medication or test kits. Often times clicking on a link sent via a computer results in the introduction of a Malware virus that could expose your personal information and messaging systems to disclosure criminals could exploit for personal gain. A number of phishing scams have been noted online related to the pandemic in recent days. Some solicitors seeking funds and personal information are posing as representatives of the World Health Organization. Businesses have also fallen victim to scams through the solicitation of Coronavirus-themed charities.

Avoid caution with regard to links, images, and attachments in emails related to COVID-19. Avoid clicking on links in unsolicited emails. Use trusted sources from legitimate government websites for accurate, up-to-date information on COVID-19. If in doubt about any charity, before making donations of any kind, review the Federal Trade Commissions (TDC) Charity Scams page.

Siskiyou County Health Department officials have implemented testing protocols and thus far, there have been no reported cases of COVID-19 in Siskiyou County, despite false internet claims to the contrary. County health officials have coordinated their efforts with local, state, and federal health care providers and they do not solicit personal information or funds over the phone, computer, internet, fax, texts, or by any other electronic means.

According to Sheriff Jon Lopey, “We urge all citizens to realize health care emergencies bring out the best and sometimes the worse in people. Please do not provide money, credit card information, bank account numbers, or any other personal information to anyone soliciting funds for COVID-19 or pandemic-related supplies, tests, services, or any other purpose. Avoid accessing or opening links sent to you from unfamiliar sources via the internet, phone devices, faxes, or via texts. If in doubt about a charity, ensure you consult the Federal Trade Commission Charity Scams page, but normally, it is better not to provide personal information of any kind to unfamiliar people over the phone or internet. Report any attempt to solicit funds or the disclosure of personal information to your local law enforcement agency. If you reside in the unincorporated area of Siskiyou County or live in the cities of Dunsmuir, Montague, or Dorris, you should contact SCSO’s 24-hour Dispatch Center at (530) 841-2900.”