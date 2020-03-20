KLAMATH FALLS — Klamath Community College is in the process of transferring all spring term courses to an online format that will allow students to participate from any place with an internet connection.

Spring term will be a 10-week term, starting on April 6 and ending on June 12.

“KCC is committed to providing quality education for all students, whether that entails using videos, virtual meetings, or chat rooms. Our faculty and staff will work to provide the access and support students will need to successfully complete spring term courses,” said KCC President Dr. Roberto Gutierrez. KCC is doing all it can to keep students on track to complete their goals and to graduate this spring. If they have not done so already, students are encouraged to register for spring term courses. Students’ spring term financial aid is slated to be disbursed on time.

All current students who are making satisfactory academic progress are now automatically cleared to register for spring term. Students who are experiencing an academic or financial hold should call Student Services to resolve the issue.

Although some courses may be impacted by this transition to online-only course delivery, KCC is committed to keeping students on track for completion. Training and support will be provided for students who are not familiar with online learning. KCC has numerous support mechanisms for students taking online courses, including subscriptions to Zoom and Skype for Business, free 24-hour online tutoring, and free access to KCC’s Technology Help Desk. KCC also offers 12 degree options fully online.

At this time, Student Services will remain open during regular business hours, although KCC recommends that students email, call, or use Skype for Business whenever possible. Student Services can be reached at 541-882-3521 or kcc@klamathcc.edu. All spring term courses, including programs offered through the Klamath Center for Education and Training (K-CET), will be delivered through Canvas or Essential Education web-based learning management systems. Starting April 6, all K-CET general education development (GED), and English as a second language (ESL) classes will be offered online and/or through electronic communications through April 28.

Students who do not have access to technology will have paper work packets mailed to them through the U.S. Postal Service. Instructors will also work one-on-one with students over the phone. Any needed K-CET testing will be by appointment only, and K-CET staff will contact students to arrange times. Students who have questions or would like more information are encouraged to call or email K-CET during regular business hours, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. K-CET can be reached at 541-880-2366 or kcet@klamathcc.edu.

All Community Education personal interest classes are canceled until further notice, and all non-credit workforce trainings are postponed until April 28. KCC is making every effort to help students overcome barriers to education during this uncertain time. Students who need information or have questions about the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF), STEP/SNAP, or STEPS programming can call 541-880-2343 or 541-880-2381.

Visit our website for more details about these changes and daily updates: klamathcc.edu/en-US/About/News-and-Events/COVID-19.