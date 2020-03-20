Governor Gavin Newsom has issued a state-wide order for all Californians to shelter in place in an effort to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The governor said grocery stores will remain open and essential supplies will still be available for those who need them.

The National Guard will deliver medical and other necessary supplies to make up for lost volunteers lost amid coronavirus anxiety.

Additionally, children can still play outside during the order and food can still be picked up at restaurants.