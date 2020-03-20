On Wednesday, March 19, 2020, George Earl Shipp of Klamath Falls was lodged at the

Klamath County Jail for his involvement in a series of burglaries occurring both within the city limits of Klamath Falls and Klamath County. The reported burglaries occurred in the early morning hours of March 18th and 19th, and at this time involve several local businesses to include restaurants and gas stations.

George Shipp was arrested in the 700 block of Delta Street, without incident. This

investigation is ongoing to determine the involvement of other suspects, additional charges, and the possibility of other victim businesses. Officers have located further evidence and stolen property in conjunction with these crimes and are actively working on returning the property to identifiable property owners.

If you have information regarding this case please contact the Klamath Falls Police

Department at 541-883-5336, or the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office at 541-883-5130.

Anonymous information can also be left on the Klamath Falls Police Tip Line at 541-883-

5334.