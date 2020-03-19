U.S. Department of Agriculture service centers are encouraging visitors to take proactive protective measures to help prevent the spread of new coronavirus.

All service center visitors wishing to conduct business with the Farm Service Agency, Natural Resources Conservation Service, or any other service center agency should call service centers and make appointments before visiting.

Please ask yourself these three questions before visiting a service center:

Have you, someone living in your household, someone you have been in close or frequent contact with, or someone you are caring for been diagnosed with COVID-19 (new Coronavirus) or had any contact with a confirmed case of COVID-19?

In the last 14 days, have you or someone living in your household, or someone you have been in close or frequent contact with, or someone you are caring for returned from, or made a travel connection through a CDC Level 3 or Level 2 country or State Department Level 3 or Level 4 country?

Do you currently have, or have you had within the last 24 hours, any cold or flu symptoms with a fever greater than 100.4 or acute respiratory distress (e.g., shortness of breath and coughing).

If you answered “yes” to any of these questions, you must contact your local service center to make an appointment by phone.

If you answer “no” to all of the above questions, you may visit the service center as normal. Please call before visiting to ensure your office is open and make an appointment. You will be asked these screening questions upon your arrival at the office.

If preferred, customers may contact their local service center to make arrangements to complete necessary paperwork by alternative means, such as over the phone, electronically, or by mail. Find your service center’s phone number at farmers.gov/service-center-locator.

Additional online services are available to customers with an eAuth account, which provides access to the farmers.gov portal including viewing USDA farm loan information and payments and viewing and tracking certain USDA program applications and payments. Customers who do not already have an eAuth account can enroll at farmers.gov/sign-in.

Rest assured we’re committed to continuing to provide the best service we can, and this includes keeping our customers and employees healthy. Updates on service center operational status can be found at farmers.gov/coronavirus.