Since the onset COVID-19 in Oregon, the Oregon State Sheriffs’ Association (OSSA) has been coordinating an effort with our Oregon Sheriffs to share suggested practices and precautionary measures that protect the health and safety of our community members and the individuals entrusted to the care of our jails. OSSA has held conference calls with Sheriffs, Jail and Enforcement Command level leaders within Sheriff’s Offices. During these conference calls Sheriffs and Command level leaders have discussed a wide variety of measures to protect persons in our community, individuals in our custody and our staff.

We can assure you that your Oregon Sheriffs, Jail and Enforcement Commanders are doing their absolute best to implement appropriate protocols to address the threat of COVID-19. We are working with our local law enforcement partners, the courts, district attorney’s offices and public defenders to implement changes to the entire criminal justice system which will help us manage this crisis. We are also communicating with our county health departments, the Governor’s office, the Oregon Health Authority, the Oregon Department of Corrections and emergency management agencies to ensure that we have the most current information and are implementing the latest recommended changes. These changes include a careful evaluation of who gets booked into our facilities to limit intakes, working to get low-risk offenders out of jail as soon as possible, a host of environmental precautions, what calls we respond to, practicing social distancing while being visible in the public, screening of staff and screening of individuals in our custody.

OSSA will continue to keep Sheriffs, Jail and Enforcement Commanders updated on any trends, recommended practices and information from our stakeholder organizations moving forward. We are also hosting a standing weekly conference calls for Sheriffs and Command level leadership to receive updates and share information until this health crisis subsides. We expect that information and recommendations to address this pandemic will continue to rapidly evolve, and are working diligently to remain updated and adapt.

Your Oregon Sheriffs are committed to making our communities around the state stronger and safer. With this goal in mind Sheriffs are working diligently to ensure their Offices and personnel will be here for our communities during these unprecedented times.