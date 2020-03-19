WASHINGTON, D.C. — Today, Representative Greg Walden released a statement in response to the nation’s severe blood supply shortage:

“Even during the coronavirus outbreak, people in our communities and across the country who have an emergency or are battling cancer or other diseases still rely on donations of lifesaving blood. Our blood supply is facing shortages; we need to step up and donate. It is still safe and there are extra precautions to ensure the health of everyone involved, so I encourage healthy individuals to please donate blood,” said Walden.

Currently, as a result of an unprecedented number of blood drives being canceled during the COVID-19 outbreak, the American Red Cross is suffering from a severe shortage in blood supply. The American Red Cross has taken measures to ensure that donating blood remains a safe process for healthy individuals. Healthy individuals are encouraged to make a blood donation appointment through the American Red Cross.

How to schedule a blood donation appointment:

Visit RedCrossBlood.org. Click on “Schedule an Appointment” under the “Donate Blood” tab. From there you can enter your zip code to find a blood drive near you.

Red Cross Blood Donor App

Call 1-800-RED-CROSS

Use Amazon Alexa Blood Scheduling Skill