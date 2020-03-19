SALEM – Oregon DMV is making changes at field offices to protect the health of customers and staff and help slow the spread of COVID-19.

DMV offices remain open, but we strongly recommend that you use DMV2U.Oregon.gov. Many of our services are available there. If you must visit an office, delay your trip long as possible.

Go online instead of getting in line

You can do these things 24/7 at DMV2U.Oregon.gov so you don’t have to go into an office:

* Renew registration for most vehicles – even if your tags just expired, you can renew online and print the receipt to take in your car as proof of registration.

* Update your address – if you move within Oregon, you must report your new address to DMV within 30 days.

* Report the sale of your vehicle – if you sell your vehicle, you can take an extra step against future parking tickets and towing/storage fees on that car by reporting the sale to DMV online.

* Get a trip permit if your tags are expired or license plates are lost or stolen, or if you’ve just bought a car without current plates.

* Register to vote or change your voter affiliation at the Secretary of State at sos.oregon.gov

* Visit OregonDMV.com to see the status of your local DMV office.

DMV also accepts many transactions through the mail, and phone agents (503-945-5000) help people prepare for a DMV visit, if required.

Health and safety steps at DMV

* Customers who show symptoms of respiratory illness should stay home.

* Only 10 customers at a time are allowed in the DMV lobby, and we are increasing space between lobby furniture. Please do not bring family or friends with you into the office – unless you are accompanying a teen applying for a permit.

* Some offices may ask customers to wait for their turn in their car.

* All scheduled drive tests are cancelled at least through April 17. You may be able to get a drive test from a private provider. See the list of providers at https://www.oregon.gov/odot/DMV/Pages/DriverID/ClassCTestingBusiness.aspx

* Transactions that can be done online or by mail – such as renewing your vehicle registration – will not be available at DMV offices. Only services that must be done in person are available for now.

* DMV offices must close when minimum staffing is not available. This happens often in flu season as employee are ill. We anticipate it happening in the next several months due to COVID-19.

* DMV continues sanitizing common areas such as counters more frequently.

More information:

* Latest on the state’s COVID-19 response: Oregon Health Authority at https://www.oregon.gov/oha

* Latest on ODOT’s COVID-19 response: https://www.oregon.gov/odot/Pages/incident.aspx

* News media for DMV: David House, david.j.house@odot.state.or.us