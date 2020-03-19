At approximately 3:30AM on Thursday March 19, 2020 Klamath Falls Police Officers, while conducting investigations of several alarms in the area, led them to stop a suspicious vehicle near South 6th Street and Madison Way in Klamath Falls where Christian Rogelio Pena was arrested.

Klamath County Sheriff’s Office sought Pena as a person of interest in the recent shooting on Summers Way that took place February 28, 2020 that resulted in injuries to two individuals. KFPD officers exhibited great skill and extraordinary instincts in capturing Pena.

Sheriff Chris Kaber states: “We are thankful for the great cooperation we have with Klamath Falls Police Department. It is these renewed relationships with various partners across the county and the region that help improve the safety of all Klamath County residents.”

Charges against Pena include, Attempted Murder x2, 1st degree Assault x2, Unlawful use of a weapon x6, Recklessly Endangering x6, Felon in Possession of a Weapon, Attempt to Commit a Crime x2, in addition to parole violations.