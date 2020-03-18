KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Veteran head coach Dr. Ken Murczek has been hired to lead the Oregon Tech volleyball program Director of Athletics John Van Dyke announced Wednesday, March 18.

Dr. Murczek comes to Oregon Tech after three seasons as an assistant coach with the San Diego State volleyball program. A former Aztec men’s volleyball player, Murczek brings a wealth of coaching experience to the Owls, including nine years as a head coach at the NCAA level. He was the head coach of the men’s volleyball program at the University of Charleston in West Virginia during the spring of 2017, following a three-year stint as head coach of the women’s team at Wake Forest University in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

“It is my honor to welcome Coach Murczek to the Hustlin’ Owl family,” said Van Dyke. “I am looking forward to watching our volleyball program flourish under his leadership. With Dr. Murczek’s assortment of experience and expertise, I know he will be a tremendous asset to not only the volleyball team but the entire athletic department. Welcome Ken!”

Prior to his arrival at Charleston, Murczek guided the women’s volleyball program at Wake Forest from 2013-15, leading the Demon Deacons to the best start in team history at 12-0 during his first season at the helm. In all, he coached 19 Atlantic Coast Conference all-academic honor roll selections, while his squad earned the American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) Team Academic Award for maintaining a collective 3.4 GPA.

“I am incredibly thankful for the opportunity to lead the Lady Owls women’s volleyball team and to work at one of the leading academic institutions on the west coast,” said Murczek. “I appreciate John Van Dyke and the entire search committee’s time and effort throughout the hiring process.”

Murczek received his Bachelor of Science degree in kinesiology from San Diego State in 1998 before earning a master’s degree in teaching and teacher education from Arizona in 2000. He also holds a secondary education teaching credential in physical education and science from the state of Indiana, and a master’s in sport management from Western Michigan University (2007).

In 2019, Murczek completed his doctor of education in kinesiology at the University of North Carolina, Greensboro.

Before his move to Wake Forest, Murczek spent three seasons as head coach at the University of North Texas, where he led the program to 63 victories and a pair of Sun Belt Conference West Division championships in 2010 and 2012. The latter squad tied a school-record 26 wins and reached the finals of the conference tournament for the first time in program history.

Murczek enjoys spending time with his wife hiking, biking, and camping in their 1987 Volkswagen Vanagon with their Belgian Malinois “Truus.” He still plays both indoor and beach volleyball competitively. “My wife and I are looking forward to immersing ourselves in the culture of Oregon Tech and Klamath Falls,” said Murczek who currently holds his CBVA AAA rating on the beach and has won back to back gold medals (2018-2019) at the USA Volleyball adult nationals with Team Pineapple.

Murczek concluded, “I am ecstatic to start working with the team to create our goals and expectations for future success both on and off the court.”