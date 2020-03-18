March 17, 2020, KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Klamath Basin Behavioral Health (KBBH) continues to provide essential behavioral health services in Klamath County during the COVID-19 outbreak. In accordance with guidelines and mandates set forth by The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and Prevention, Oregon Health Authority Public Health Division (OHA), and Klamath County Public Health (KCPH), KBBH will minimize face-to-face contact and in-person gatherings by moving to primarily phone-based services.

Critical services including Mobile Crisis Team response, Residential Programs, and Psychiatric Services will continue to operate with additional personal safety precautions and facility sanitation procedures. Please call 541.883.1030 or email info@kbbh.org to schedule a telephone appointment or inquire about the status of a current appointment, program, or service.

Consumers and staff will be encouraged to remain at home and call their primary care physicians if they experience fever, cough, or shortness of breath. All visitors will be asked to respond to basic screening questions, cover coughs, and sanitize their hands before entering KBBH facilities.

“KBBH intends to protect our community with an abundance of caution while continuing to provide services and stability to anyone experiencing a behavioral health challenge. We understand that the services we deliver are essential to our consumers maintaining their health, safety, and well-being and we take our responsibility to all citizens of Klamath County seriously” said Stan Gilbert, KBBH Chief Executive Officer.