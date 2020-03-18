Klamath Community College is making changes to its spring term schedule and course delivery and offerings to help slow the spread of COVID-19. In the two attached releases, please information about KCC extending spring break and moving many courses online for the first two weeks of spring term.

Here is a synopsis of the changes that are being implemented in response to COVID-19:

KCC will extend spring break one week. Spring term classes will begin Monday, April 6.

The first two weeks of spring term — April 6 through April 17 — will be in an online-only format for all in-person lecture classes, conducted via Canvas.

As of this time the KCC campus will remain open for services during regular business hours. During the first two weeks of spring term, campus services for students will be open.

CTE classes, apprenticeship classes, and labs will continue in-person, and faculty will implement social distancing measures. Classes and labs will begin April 6.

All KCC community education classes are canceled until further notice.

Workforce development courses that were slated to start March 30 now have a delayed start date of April 20.

GED and ESL will begin on April 6. Online GED and ESL courses are in development, but are not yet available.

Please let me know if you have any questions. These updates will be on our website shortly. Look for updates here: https://www.klamathcc.edu/en-US/About/News-and-Events/COVID-19