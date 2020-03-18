WASHINGTON, D.C. — Representative Greg Walden (R-Hood River) released a statement after sponsoring a bill, which has passed the Senate, that would protect student veterans’ access to their GI Bill benefits amid the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. Walden has heard from multiple veteran constituents, whose schools have moved to online courses as a result of the coronavirus, that there is a possibility of the veterans being unable to receive their earned GI Bill benefits.

“As our nation responds to the coronavirus outbreak, more and more colleges and universities are shifting to online courses. Our nation’s student veterans are facing unprecedented uncertainty over their earned benefits. No student veteran should have to fear a reduction in their GI Bill benefits because of how their school is responding to the coronavirus outbreak. Congress must come together and protect those who protected us. We must act swiftly to get this bill to the President’s desk and ensure our veterans continue to receive the benefits and services they earned,” said Walden.

Student Veterans in Oregon and across the nation whose schools are closing or switching to online classes are at risk to receive lower monthly housing payments or have the Department of Veteran’s Affairs (VA) disapprove of their school program. This legislation would ensure that the Secretary of the VA has the flexibility needed to ensure that student veterans do not lose access to their benefits due to public health emergencies.