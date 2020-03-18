It is our intention (pending COVID-19 meeting regulations) to also introduce as our honored guests the 10 finalists and the 2020 Klamath Country Volunteer of the Year at our 75th annual United Way Community Campaign Kickoff luncheon in September.

Thanks for your understanding and support of these changes. It is United Way’s core mission to honor volunteers and support their community efforts. We believe these changes will accomplish this. Additionally, it is our desire to do whatever we can to help our first responders and government in their efforts to help protect the health and welfare of our fellow citizens.

Volunteer of the Year 2020 application