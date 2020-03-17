Klamath Falls – Effective immediately, all indoor facilities at Steen Sports Park including Mike’s Fieldhouse and the batting cages will be closed to the public. Stemming from Governor Brown’s ban on the gathering of groups larger than 25 people, the Board of Directors for Steen Sporks Park and Basin United Soccer Club made the tough decision to close the doors to the indoor facilities until further notice.

“We are extremely disappointed that we had to make this difficult decision,” said Scott White, Interim Director of Steen Sports Park. “However, the health and safety of our community are of the utmost importance to the Park and our partners at Basin United. We must take this situation seriously.”

Kelly Ruiz, Operations Manager for Basin United Soccer Club is closely monitoring the developing situation as she prepares for the upcoming spring soccer season. “We understand that there are questions regarding the spring soccer season,” Ruiz stated. “We will be doing everything we can to keep everyone informed as this situation unfolds.”

Steen Sports Park and Basin United Soccer Club will be abiding by Governor Brown’s mandated restrictions to ban the gathering of 25 people or more. The ban will stay in effect for up to four weeks and she also urges Oregonians to avoid being around more than 10 people at a time.

“We understand and share the frustration of the users of the Park, but we encourage you to also follow the restrictions set by the state” White noted, “Please be patient as we work through this quickly evolving and unprecedented situation.”

Ruiz echoed White’s sentiment and reiterated that she is personally committed to actively keeping the soccer community informed as the season nears.

Both White and Ruiz noted that they are committed to the health and well-being of our community and want people to get exercise at the park but ask users to please be respectful and courteous of the restrictions that the Park is forced to operate under.