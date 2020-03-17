The Oregon Department of Agriculture (ODA) and the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) announce the closure of razor clam harvesting on the central Oregon coast. Recreational and commercial razor clam harvesting is now closed from Cascade Head (north of Lincoln City) to the California border for elevated levels of the marine biotoxin domoic acid.

Recreational and commercial razor clam harvesting remains open from the Columbia River to Cascade Head (north of Lincoln City).

Bay clams, crab and mussel harvesting are open along the entire Oregon Coastline. See the MyODFW page for more information on crabbing and clamming, https://myodfw.com/crabbing-clamming

Call ODA’s shellfish safety hotline at (800) 448- 2474 or visit the ODA Recreational Shellfish Biotoxin Closures webpage for the latest information.