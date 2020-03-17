The Klamath Falls Municipal Court has suspended all Court appearances until after April 4, 2020. The Court will send written notice to any party set to appear prior to April 4, 2020 of the next required Court Appearance.

Prior to April 1, 2020, The Court will advise as to whether subsequent Court appearances will be suspended.

The Court is temporarily closed to in-person, walk-in business, but Court staff is available to respond to written or telephonic inquiries.

More information is available at the Court website, https://www.klamathfalls.city/216/Municipal-Court