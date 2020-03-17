Due to COVID-19 health concerns, Judge Karen Oakes has announced a temporary postponement policy for Klamath County Justice Court, effective through April 26, 2020. Anyone with a scheduled court date in Justice Court, located at 6500 South 6th Street, Klamath Falls, OR 97603, may receive a postponement by contacting the court as follows: phone at 541–884-1864. Postponements will be freely given upon request but citizens need to call during normal operating hours (8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.) and talk in person to a clerk so that their request can be noted in the court records. It is not sufficient to leave a voice mail message. Due to the volume of our calls, we cannot guarantee to return calls before the appearance date noted on the citation.

Citizens continue to have the option to respond to traffic citations in writing by choosing one of the options on the back of the citation and mailing it to the court. Mailed submissions must be received by your scheduled court date and time.

“Justice Court will remain open during regular business hours; however, we are asking all citizens to either contact the court for a postponement, or to use mail or e-mail to resolve your matter. Our primary concern is to protect those members of our public who are most vulnerable; persons over age 60, those with underlying health conditions, and those with weakened immune systems,” said Judge Oakes.

“We also ask that people who are feeling sick not come into the building but

call the court to reschedule or conclude their business on the phone. We will be open during normal operating hours, but want to avoid in person contact when possible. We will make every effort possible to facilitate those needing access to legal services, but citizens must contact the court to receive the accommodations offered,” she said.

Citizens can also find current information and updates on our webpage at www.klamathcounty.org.