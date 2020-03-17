Oregon Gov. Kate Brown announced Monday afternoon that she plans to ban gatherings of more than 25 people for at least a month and restrict restaurants and other establishments to serving takeout and delivery food only.

Gov. Brown provided new social distancing procedures:

Cancellation of events larger than 25 people

Retail stores and businesses are exempt.

Avoid gatherings of 10 people or more

Restaurants, bars and other food services will be reduced to take-out and delivery only.

Not complying with these items is a Class C misdemeanor.

Exemptions to the ban include grocery stores, pharmacies, retail stores and workplaces, Brown said in her prepared remarks at a press conference in northeast Portland.

At the same time, Brown urged Oregonians to avoid being around more than 10 people at a time and suggested businesses that can shut down completely should do so.