Oregon Gov. Kate Brown announced Monday afternoon that she plans to ban gatherings of more than 25 people for at least a month and restrict restaurants and other establishments to serving takeout and delivery food only.

Gov. Brown provided new social distancing procedures:

  • Cancellation of events larger than 25 people
  • Retail stores and businesses are exempt.
  • Avoid gatherings of 10 people or more
  • Restaurants, bars and other food services will be reduced to take-out and delivery only.

Not complying with these items is a Class C misdemeanor.

Exemptions to the ban include grocery stores, pharmacies, retail stores and workplaces, Brown said in her prepared remarks at a press conference in northeast Portland.

At the same time, Brown urged Oregonians to avoid being around more than 10 people at a time and suggested businesses that can shut down completely should do so.

