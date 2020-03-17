Oregon Gov. Kate Brown announced Monday afternoon that she plans to ban gatherings of more than 25 people for at least a month and restrict restaurants and other establishments to serving takeout and delivery food only.
Gov. Brown provided new social distancing procedures:
- Cancellation of events larger than 25 people
- Retail stores and businesses are exempt.
- Avoid gatherings of 10 people or more
- Restaurants, bars and other food services will be reduced to take-out and delivery only.
Not complying with these items is a Class C misdemeanor.
Exemptions to the ban include grocery stores, pharmacies, retail stores and workplaces, Brown said in her prepared remarks at a press conference in northeast Portland.
At the same time, Brown urged Oregonians to avoid being around more than 10 people at a time and suggested businesses that can shut down completely should do so.