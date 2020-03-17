March 16, 2020

On Monday, March 16, 2020 at about 2:30 p.m., Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) deputies responded to the 12000 block of Halibut Way in the Klamath River Country Estates (KRCE) in response to a report of a burglary-trespass call allegedly perpetrated by a male adult observed on the property. According to the reporting party, no one was supposed to be at the residence at the time.

The deputies arrived at the scene and confronted a male suspect observed at the scene and inside the residence. The suspect refused to comply with verbal orders provided by a deputy and fled the home after exiting the rear area of the residence. A deputy pursued the suspect on foot as he ran towards a nearby ravine, armed with a rifle. An officer-involved shooting occurred involving one deputy. The suspect dropped the rifle but refused to surrender when confronted by both deputies and a game warden from the California Department of Fish & Wildlife. The suspect deliberately inflicted wounds to his body with a knife and repeatedly refused to surrender. Additional assistance arrived and the suspect was eventually immobilized by a non-lethal force option, after several attempts were unsuccessful.

A SCSO lieutenant and trained paramedic arrived on-scene and administered critical first aid and the suspect was later transported via ambulance from the scene. He was later airlifted to a hospital in Redding for treatment of his injuries. It is unknown at this point if the officer-involved shooting resulted in the suspect being struck by gunfire after the deputy discharged his duty weapon, but the self-inflicted knife wounds appeared to be serious and no confirmation of a gunshot wound could be verified at the scene. The suspect has not been positively identified. Later, a traffic collision involving a pick-up truck was reported in the area. The vehicle drove through a fence and onto the property of a rural parcel and that pick-up may be linked to the suspect. California Highway Patrol (CHP) units assisted at the scene and they are taking the lead on the traffic collision investigation. The CHP’s Northern Division Multi-Disciplinary Accident Investigation Team (MAIT) was requested by detectives and they responded to help record the crime scene and evidence, since different locations were involved in the dynamic and mobile series of events associated with the incident. CHP officers and a sergeant also assisted with crime scene preservation.

Pursuant to a Siskiyou County-wide use of force protocol, the criminal investigation into the officer-involved shooting is being conducted by a multi-agency team of Siskiyou County investigators, led by the Chief of the Siskiyou County District Attorney’s Office (SCDAO) Bureau of Investigations, other detectives from that unit, and investigators from the Yreka and Mount Shasta Police Departments. SCSO’s Major Crimes Unit assisted at the scene and is taking the lead on the administrative investigation into the officer-involved shooting. The administrative investigation will examine compliance with departmental use of force policies and procedures. The two SCSO deputies involved in the use of force incident have been placed on administrative leave, which is routine in use of force incidents of this nature.

The SCDAO Bureau of Investigation and its multi-agency team is continuing their investigation into the incident and periodic updates will be released as information becomes available and is deemed appropriate for release. As previously indicated, this case is still under investigation and anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact SCDAO’s Bureau of Investigations at (530) 842-8125. Any other information or inquiries may also be provided to the SCSO’s 24-hour Dispatch Center at (530) 841-2900.